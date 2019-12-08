Delhi fire: Union Minister Choubey meets injured at LNJP hospital

New Delhi [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey on Sunday visited the LNJP Hospital and met the victims, who suffered injuries, after a massive fire broke out at a factory in Anaj Mandi area here earlier in the day that claimed 43 lives.

The Delhi Police arrested Rehan, the owner of the building, in which the blaze broke out. A case has been registered under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Rehan, who absconded after the incident.

As many as 43 people died and 16 others were injured after the fire broke out in the factory at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road in the wee hours on Sunday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire and Rs 10 lakh compensation has been announced for the families of the deceased.

"The government has ordered a magisterial inquiry and compensation of Rs 10 lakh has been announced for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured," said Kejriwal after meeting the injured at LNJP Hospital earlier today.

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer MS Randhawa said. (ANI)