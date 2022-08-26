Delhi: Firing in Devli area claims one life; another injured

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): One person was killed and another injured during a firing incident in Raju park in the Devli area of the national capital.

As per the information, the man who lost his life has been identified as Kapil, who is a bad character in the area

"One dead while another was injured during a firing incident in South district's Devli road area," said Delhi Police. More details are awaited. (ANI)