Delhi: Five injured after under-construction building collapses in Azad Market area

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Five people were injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Azad Market area on Friday, police said.

According to a statement released here, the injured persons were identified as Ajiju Rehman (44), Congresh Yadav (34), Jamil (45), Amarjeet Yadav (21) and Nitesh (29).

On local inquiry, it was found that some people have been sent to Hindu Rao Hospital who were rescued from the spot. Intimation to Fire brigade, MCD, CAT Ambulance, DDMA, NDRF, Crime team, and SDM Team was given immediately, they said.



Sufi Rustam Ilahi Hashmi, a local resident, told ANI, "he was going somewhere at 8.30 am in the morning, suddenly building collapsed, he reached the spot and rescued two persons alone and after three persons with people and he rushed all injured to hospital."

According to NDRF's Inspector Deepu Singh, "There was a four-storey building wherer construction work was going on. There is a very narrow street, so the rescue operation is getting a bit difficult, due to which it is taking more time. Debris removal work is going on, one lane was blocked after the building collapsed, 10 to 12 people were stuck in a house, so rescued them."

BJP MP Dr Harsh Vardhan also reached there and told ANI, "I came to know that the building has collapsed in my area, so I have come here to see, five people have been injured, I want them to get well soon. Was the building legal or illegal, only the officials concerned can tell." (ANI)

