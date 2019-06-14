Delhi: Five murders in 12 hours

New Delhi [India], June 14 : Two persons were killed in Nand Nagri red light area in Delhi when two bike-borne miscreants fired several rounds of shots at their car in broad daylight.

The two victims were rushed to GTB Hospital by locals but were declared brought dead.

The police received a call at 12:12 am on Friday and when they reached the spot, they found the victims' Santro, which was fired upon near the place of incident.

A resident of Nand Nagri, one of the victims, Khurvesh was an alleged bad character. A case is being registered and the police are investigating the case from various angles, including one of a potential gang war.

Three others were killed in isolated incidents across the city, including two in Bhalswa and one in Vikaspuri area. Separate cases have been registered and the police investigations are underway.