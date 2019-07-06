Delhi: Foetus found in garbage in Dwarka

New Delhi [India], July 05 (ANI): A seven to eight-month old foetus was found in a dustbin in west Delhi's Dwarka area on Thursday.

The foetus was discovered by the residents of the area.

Police have begun an investigation into the matter.

As per some reports, in March this year, a female foetus was found dumped in Dwarka's Sector 12.

After a probe, it was found that the foetus had been extracted from a 38-year-old woman, who hailed from Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

