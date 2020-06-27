Delhi following 'very aggressive' COVID-19 testing, conducted highest number of tests on June 26: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Delhi conducted the highest number of COVID-19 tests in a single day on Friday, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

He informed that the government has increased testing four times in the national capital and now a strategy of very aggressive testing and isolation is being followed to combat COVID-19.

"Delhi conducted highest no of tests in a singly day yesterday- 21,144. We have increased testing 4 times. Delhi now following strategy of very aggressive testing and isolation," Kejriwal tweeted.

On Friday, the Chief Minister had said that the "number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital is high but the situation is under control and there is no need to worry".

"COVID-19 cases in Delhi are mild and most of them do not require hospitalisation. Right now, we have over 13,500 beds ready," he added.

Delhi has confirmed 77,240 COVID-19 cases, including 2,492 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's Saturday bulletin. (ANI)

