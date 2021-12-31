Delhi: FORDA withdraws strike against delay in NEET counselling

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has formally called off its strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling.



The decision came after a meeting with the Delhi Commissioner of Police over the process to withdraw FIR in connection with the ITO protest.

Earlier in the day. Dr Manish, FORDA president, said that they will call off the strike after 12 pm. "We had a meeting with Joint CP last night. Withdrawal of FIR process started (in connection with ITO protest). After 12 pm today we'll call off our strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling."

He further said that a future course of action will be discussed in the meeting scheduled in the evening. (ANI)

