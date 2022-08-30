Delhi: Foreign currency worth approx Rs 41 lakh seized at IGI Airport

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday recovered foreign currency worth Rs 41 lakh concealed ingeniously in 'Ladies Lehenga Button' at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Public Relations Officer of CISF informed that on Sunday at about 4 am, on the basis of behaviour detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, noticed suspicious activities of a passenger at the 'C' row Check-in area. The passenger was later identified as Misam Raza, (Indian) who was supposed to travel from Delhi to Dubai by Spice Jet Flight No SG 011 (STD 0740 hrs).

On suspicion, he was diverted to random checking point for thorough checking of his luggage. On checking his black-coloured trolley bag through the X-BIS machine, bulk quantity of "buttons" with a doubtful image of concealment of some foreign currency were noticed.



Thereafter, the passenger was allowed to complete the check-in formalities and was kept under close watch through physical and electronic measures. After clearing the Check-in process and Immigration formalities, the passenger was intercepted by CISF surveillance and intelligence staff and was brought to the departure Customs office.

On thorough checking of his bag, in the presence of customs officials, 1,85,500 Saudi Riyals worth approximately INR 41 lakh were detected which were ingeniously concealed in the "Ladies Lehenga Button" kept inside the baggage.

On enquiry, he could not produce valid documents to carry such a huge amount of foreign currency. The passenger along with the detected 1,85,500 Saudi Riyals worth approximately INR 41 lakh was handed over to Customs officials for further action in the matter. (ANI)

