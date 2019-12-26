Delhi: Foreign currency worth Rs 30 lakh seized from IGI airport

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Officers of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF ) at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Thursday apprehended a passenger-carrying foreign currency worth approximately Rs 30 lakh.

"CISF apprehended a passenger-carrying high volume of foreign currency worth approximately Rs 30 lakh, concealed inside packets of Nutrela Soya Mini Chunks IGI Airport, New Delhi. Passenger handed over to Customs," CISF wrote on Twitter.



The seized amount was concealed inside cardboard boxes which were then handed over to the Customs department.

Further investigation is underway to unearth more facts. (ANI)

