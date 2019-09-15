Delhi: Foreign liquor racket busted, 240 bottles seized, 3 held

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Excise Department on Sunday said that a gang, who was supplying illegal foreign liquor, was busted in Delhi and 240 bottles of foreign liquor were also seized.

"Owner, supplier employee of the bond owner, receiver and distributor who supplied small consignment in the clubs, bar, restaurant, farmhouses for public consumption have been arrested. In this investigation, three people were arrested," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Alok Kumar said.

"They were arrested in Okhla Phase 2. During the investigation a total 240 bottles of foreign liquor, one car and one scooty were also seized," he added. (ANI)