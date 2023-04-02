Delhi: Forensic team collects evidence from Dwarka in advocate murder case

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The forensic team on Saturday reached Delhi's Dwarka area and collected evidence from the spot where an advocate was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on Saturday.



On Saturday, a lawyer was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in New Delhi's Dwarka area on Saturday, said police.



The victim was identified as Virender Kumar.

The incident happened at around 4:30 pm on Saturday in the Dwarka-1 area in Delhi, when the victim was travelling in a car.

According to Delhi Police, the reason behind the murder is personal enmity and both the suspects have been identified and will be arrested soon.

The police said that the lawyer was also attacked before. Police are probing the matter from all angles.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

