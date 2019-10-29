Delhi: Four arrested for murdering teenager

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 : Delhi Police has arrested four persons for allegedly murdering a teenage boy in Nangloi area of the national capital.

The four accused have been identified as -- Sajid, Dilshad, Shahrukh, and Farman.

The weapon used for the crime, a sharp button-actuated knife has also been recovered.

According to Police, on October 27, information was received from a private Hospital in Nangloi that one boy aged 17 years was admitted with multiple stab injuries. He was later declared 'brought dead'.

A case was registered under section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code and "further investigation was taken up earnestly" and a Police team was constituted to investigate the case.

Subsequently, two of the accused named Sajid and Dilshad were apprehended.

"Initially, both the accused persons denied their involvement in the commission of offence but later on during sustained interrogation they admitted that they had committed the murder along with Shahrukh and Farman," Police said.

Acting on their tip off raids were conducted and accused persons Shahrukh and Farman were nabbed.

"It was further revealed that all the above-mentioned criminals caught hold the deceased and finally Farman stabbed him with Butandar Knife," said Police.

