Delhi: Four booked for disturbing peace at Aya Nagar bus stand

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday booked four people for allegedly disturbing the peace at the Aya Nagar area in the national capital.

A PCR call regarding the damage to a car and money snatching was received in PS Fatehpur Beri at 10.14 PM on Saturday, the police informed.

According to the police, the glass of the caller's car was broken near the Aya Nagar bus stand and Rs 45,000 from the caller's driver was snatched.



Acting swiftly on the complaint, police reached the spot where they found the caller, his driver and several other people quarrelling and disturbing the peace at the bus stop.

A probe into the matter revealed that the caller was a Mehrauli resident, and all the people accused of causing chaos that affected the tranquillity, used to drive vans from Delhi's Lado Sarai to Aya Nagar.

The police have registered a complaint under section 107 (Security for keeping the peace in other cases), 151 (Arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and it was revealed that the snatching call was false as it was a matter of quarrel between groups.

More details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

