Delhi: Four class 10 students stabbed outside school after brawl

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Four class 10 students of Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Trilokpuri here on Friday were stabbed outside a school in Mayur Vihar Phase-II after a scuffle with students of another school.



They had gone there to appear in the 10th examination. Three of the injured students were discharged after getting initial treatment at LBS Hospital and another is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre. All the injured students were in the age group of 15 to 16.

Pandav Nagar police station had received three PCR calls regarding the incident. On reaching the spot, it was found that 4 minor boy victims were under treatment for sharp injuries committed upon them.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. (ANI)

