Delhi: Four including nurse held for black marketing Remdesivir at Rs 70,000 per dose

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): A special staff team of the Delhi Police's North-West district on Tuesday busted a gang of four persons including a nurse for their alleged involvement in black marketing of Remdesivir injections.

Seven Remdesivir injections have been recovered from their possession and a case has been registered.

As per the police, the nurse would procure doses of Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used in the treatment of COVID-19, from the hospital she works in and give them to the other members of the gang. They would then sell it for around Rs 70,000 for one dose.



The accused have been identified as Vipul Verma (29), Vishal Kashyap (22), Shubham

(23) and Lalitesh (24).

This comes amid the devastating COVID-19 wave in the country. The Delhi Police has made several similar arrests over the last few weeks as patients and their relatives scramble to procure essential medicines.

In another incident, the Delhi Police arrested two persons alleged for cheating people by selling fake Remdesivir at exorbitant prices.

The two accused would sell four vials of the anti-viral drug for Rs 1,40,000. A complaint about the fraud was reported to the Krishna Nagar Police station. (ANI)

