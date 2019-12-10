Delhi: Four injured in firing incident in Prem Nagar, assailant absconding

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Four people were injured when a man opened fire on them in Prem Nagar area on Monday night, Delhi police said.

The assailant is known to the victims and is absconding, police added.

Multiple rounds were fired by the assailant in the incident which took place at around 10:30 pm on Monday.

Police have begun operations to nab the assailant who is absconding after the incident.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

