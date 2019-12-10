Delhi: Four power connections, illegal sub-meters at site of fire in Anaj Mandi

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday said that the investigation revealed that there were four power connections and several illegal sub-meters at the site of the fire incident at a factory in Anaj Mandi, in which 43 people lost their lives.

"Investigation has revealed there were four power connections and further illegal sub-meters were installed for tenants, this aspect is being investigated," police said.

Police also said that a 3D laser scanning of the ground and first floor of the building has also been done.

"Post mortem of 40 deceased has been done. Three more are left now. The visit of Central Forensic Science Laboratory, (CBI) Team has also been fixed for tomorrow," it added.

So far, statements of 13 people have been recorded in the matter.

Police said that the debris at the place will be cleared tomorrow by the municipal corporation after the visit of the CFSL team.

Raids for nabbing accused Suhail and Imran were also conducted, police added.

A Delhi court had, on Monday, sent the factory owner Rehan and manager Furkan to 14-day police remand in the matter.

As many as 43 people were killed and 62 others were injured in a massive fire at the factory in Old Delhi's Anaj Mandi in the wee hours of Sunday. (ANI)

