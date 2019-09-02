Delhi: Four released on bail after getting detained for misbehaving with police personnel

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Four men were arrested for allegedly being involved in a quarrel with Delhi police personnel on Sunday, police said.

All four accused were later produced before a court from where they were granted bail.

On Sunday, a PCR call regarding quarrel and attempt to snatch arms of police personnel was received at Amar Colony Police Station.

Soon after that, Sub Inspector Abhishek along with Head Constable Zafar reached at Garhi Neem Chowk, T- point picket, where complainant and picket staff namely Head Constable Sher Singh along with other staff and accused namely Vinod, Ritwik, Vaibhav and Govind were found.

Thereafter, medical examination of Sher Singh along with Assistant Sub Inspector Rajender, who were on picket duty, was conducted at AIIMS Trauma Center. After medical examination statement of Sher Singh was recorded, police stated.

As per his statement, an FIR was registered under Section 186, 332, 353, 393 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Amar Colony Police Station.

During course of the investigation, three vehicles of the accused were seized and deposited at Malkhana Police Station.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

