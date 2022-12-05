Delhi: Four-storey building collapses in Shastri Nagar

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): A four-storey building in Delhi's Shastri Nagar, which had developed cracks six months back, collapsed on Monday.

Police said they received a PCR call at around 8: 45 am on the collapse of the building.

A police team, along with fire tenders and an ambulance were rushed to the spot, they informed.



The owner of the building was identified as Balraj Arora. The building was vacated in May 2022, after it developed several cracks.

The matter was also brought to the knowledge of the municipal authority, after which the officials inspected the spot.

The police informed that no one was living in the building at the time of the incident and there was no loss of lives or injuries. (ANI)

