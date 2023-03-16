Delhi: Fraudsters held for duping people on pretext of redeeming credit card points

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Delhi Police busted a gang of hi-tech criminals, who used to cheat gullible people on the pretext of redeeming credit card points.

Police said they arrested the prime accused, Amit Arora, and recovered 11 ATM Cards and chequebooks from his residence.

According to DCP North East, a complaint was received in PS Cyber, North East regarding cheating on the pretext of redeeming credit card points.

"The complainant alleged that on February 8, he received a text message on his mobile phone regarding redeeming HDFC Bank credit card points. As he clicked on the link provided in the message, an 'app' similar to HDFC Bank got installed on his phone. Thereafter, he filled in all the details in the app. Meanwhile, an amount of Rs 38,649 was debited from his HDFC Bank credit card. On the basis of his complaint and preliminary enquiry, a case under IPC Section 420 was registered and an investigation was initiated," the DCP said.

During the investigation, on the basis of analysis of the money trail, it was learnt that cheated money was transferred into a bank account of ICICI Bank and cash was withdrawn from IndusInd Bank ATMs.



The beneficiary of the ICICI Bank account was identified as Amit Arora and his location was traced to Mohan Garden in Delhi's Uttam Nagar.

Arora was apprehended from his residence in Uttam Nagar. After interrogation, he was arrested in the case.

He disclosed that his friend Ankit Beniwal was also involved in the racket.

"He ran a fake call centre in the area of Rohini to cheat people on the pretext of redeeming credit card points. The telecallers used to call and send messages to victims, luring them into the racket. The cheated money was transferred to bank accounts and cash was withdrawn from ATMs," said a police officer.

He also ran an illegal gambling racket in the area of Vijay Vihar, Delhi, the officer added.

Further, according to the police, the accused was previously involved in two criminal cases, including one cheating case in which he was declared a proclaimed offender by the court. (ANI)

