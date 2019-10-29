Delhi government made rides free for women in DTC and cluster buses in the national capital from Tuesday.
Delhi: Free rides for women in DTC, cluster buses from today

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 09:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Women hailed the Delhi Government's decision to make bus rides free for them in the national capital on Tuesday.
The government has released notifications to make travel free for women in all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses on the basis of issuance of "Single Journey Free Travel Pass" by bus conductors.
Shweta, a resident of Delhi said: "This is a good step. Now, the women who could not afford a ticket will be able to travel for free."
"This is good for us but a loss for the government. It will be good if we get the buses on time," another resident Shanti said.
On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister said that over 13,000 marshals have been appointed to ensure the safety of women in the buses plying in the national capital. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:40 IST

