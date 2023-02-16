Delhi fridge murder case: Nikki's uncle Praveen Yadav demands death penalty for accused Sahil

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], February 16 (ANI): In the killing of 25-year-old Haryana woman Nikki Yadav, her uncle Praveen Yadav demanded that the case should be heard in a fast-track court and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hang the accused Sahil.

"The whole family is horrified by Nikki's murder and there is silence in the streets of Khedi village of Jhajjar. I urge PM Modi to hang the killer of the daughter," Nikki's uncle Praveen Yadav said.

Meanwhile, talking about Nikki's father Sunil, her uncle Praveen Yadav said, he has gone to Garh Ganga to immerse the ashes of Nikki.

Earlier in the day, the Crime Branch sources revealed that the prime accused "Sahil had deleted all the data from Nikki's phone. The accused knew that his and Nikki Yadav's chat was big evidence for the police, so he deleted all the data as earlier many times they had quarrels through WhatsApp chat."

During the interrogation, Sahil revealed that Nikki was with him on the night of February 9 after which he killed her in the parking lot around Nigam Bodh Ghat between 8:30 am and 9:30 am on 10 February.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch team are checking the CCTV footage of the parking of Nigam Bodh where the accused has given the location.

After killing Nikki, the accused switched off her phone and kept it with him and took out her SIM, the crime branch of Delhi police said.

Nikki Yadav's phone has also been recovered from accused Sahil.

According to the crime branch sources, since today morning the accused Sahil Gehlot is being thoroughly investigated and was also taken to Kashmere Gate where he killed Nikki in the car.

Moreover, the Police are also planning to take Sahil to Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Railway Station where he had taken Nikki on the night of the murder to know the complete sequence and exact place and time of Nikki's murder, sources said.



Earlier on Wednesday, the Crime Branch team reached Nikki's flat on Wednesday evening and took possession of the CCTV DVR of the flat as it is the most important evidence in the case.

The CCTV camera footage installed in the flat shows the accused Sahil Gehlot going inside the flat, who came around 12 to 1 am and then taking Nikki Yadav out of that flat.

The crime branch team has also checked the footage of CCTV cameras of many routes in Param Puri of Uttam Nagar and taken them in their possession.

The crime branch team has also questioned some people living in the flat about Nikki Yadav and accused Sahil Gehlot.

Earlier on Wednesday, the last rites of Nikki Yadav, who was allegedly strangled by her boyfriend with a charging cable, were performed in her native Haryana's Jhajjar.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, the victim's father said, "The accused should be hanged till death."

The accused was getting engaged on February 9. The accused went to meet Nikki at her flat and left early in the morning, they went to many places in Delhi, during which there was an argument about his marriage. During this, he got angry and strangulated the victim with a mobile cable, said DCP Crime Branch.

The woman's body was recovered from a freezer in New Delhi's Najafgarh area, police said on Tuesday.

The victim was a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, they said.

According to police, the accused drove around Delhi for 30-40 km before going to the dhaba to dump Nikki's body.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

