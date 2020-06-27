Delhi: Fuel price hike affects prices of vegetables, fruits

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Continous increase in the prices of fuel has affected the sale of items in vegetable and fruit markets.

The transporters told ANI that due to the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, the transportation cost has been also been hiked, resulting in making the food products costlier for the consumers.

"Since transportation costs have increased, the market has become costlier. Due to this, the sale has also decreased," a vegetable seller in the Azadpur market told ANI.

Fuel prices were hiked by the oil marketing companies for the 21st day in a row on Saturday.

Petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 80.38 per litre and Rs 80.40 per litre respectively in Delhi. (ANI)