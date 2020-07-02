Delhi: Fuel prices remain unchanged for second consecutive day

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Fuel prices remain unchanged for the second consecutive day in Delhi on Wednesday, with diesel remaining costlier than petrol.

The price of petrol stood at Rs 80.43 per litre in the national capital and that of diesel at Rs 80.53.

Notably, domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and forex rates and vary from state to state due to value-added tax. (ANI)

