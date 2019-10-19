Delhi: Gahlot inspects Dwarka hotspot, directs immediate crackdown on air pollution sources

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Environment Minister in Delhi government Kailash Gahlot on Friday inspected Dwarka sub-city, a designated hot spot by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and took stock of efforts to check the prevailing ambient air quality situation.

According to a government statement, Gahlot directed the DPCC to undertake a special drive to identify the dusty road stretches and initiate prosecution against those agencies responsible for it.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has been directed to undertake mechanical sweeping and extensive water sprinkling in the area, the statement said.

The statement further said, "Local area SDM was also instructed to visit the area and find out locations where construction and demolition waste and garbage are dumped to ensure deterrent fines on land-owning agencies."

Gahlot took stock of sectors 8, 12, 14 and nearby places. He also visited the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) of DPCC installed at the Indian Institute of Malaria Research. The scientists explained to the minister the process of Air quality monitoring through CAAQMS, the statement said.

Gahlot said: "Delhi truly has a world-class air quality monitoring setup. This helps in finding out the air quality in realtime and taking corrective steps."

The officials informed that monitoring of PM 2.5 and PM 10 is measured by beta alteration technique at hourly bases, this includes measurement of other gases such as Sulphur dioxide, Nitrogen oxide, Carbon dioxide, Ammonia, Benzene and ozone.

It was further informed that CAAQMS is the state of art facility and follows the Standard Operating Procedures approved by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the instruments and analysers are United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA ) approved. (ANI)

