Delhi: Gang of cell-phone thieves busted, 4 held

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Delhi Police has busted a gang of mobile-thieves and arrested 4 men allegedly involved in stealing mobiles phones in the national capital.

The accused have been identified as Vinod, Jeetu, Roshan and Rajesh, and there are several police cases already registered against them, said police.

The police said that the modus operandi of the gang was to board buses to steal mobile phones of the passengers.

"The accused would assemble at different locations with high footfalls (Ashram, Badarpur, Govind Puri, Kalandi Kunj, M.B Road) and would board buses in the morning to steal mobile phones. One of their aid would follow the bus so that they can escape after the theft", police said in a statement.

The police have also recovered 2 loaded country-made pistol, 2 knives, 4 surgical blades and 108 stolen mobile phones from the arrested accused.

Police officials say with these arrests 39 cases of mobile theft has been solved.

There are 34 cases of robbery, snatching and theft against accused Vinod, police said. (ANI)

