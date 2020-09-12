Delhi: Gang offering reward points on credit cards busted, 3 held

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): A gang was busted by Delhi police here on Saturday, which was operating pan India and was allegedly cheating people on the pretext of offering them gifts against reward points on their credit cards. Three people have been arrested so far in the case.

According to the police, approximately 250 people across India have been cheated in the case.

The incident came to light after an official who is serving as on deputation in CBI from CISF as constable filed a complaint at Lodhi Colony Police station here alleging therein that he was cheated by some unknown person on the pretext of reward points in his credit card offering gifts.



The complainant stated that on January 15, 2020, he received a call from one unknown number and callers offered to deliver gifts against the reward points on his credit card. He was asked to deposit the amount of Rs 8,970 in a particular account which he did as per the direction of the tele-caller.

After payment of the said amount, nothing was paid to him and when the complainant repeatedly called on said mobile number, no response was given to him and he was blocked by that particular number.

The police have seized Rs 6 lakhs from the accounts of accused persons, five mobile phones, two cordless telephone sets, four laptops, 12 fake SIM Cards, six ATM cards, eight fake bank accounts.

An FIR has been lodged in the matter and further investigation into the matter is underway.


