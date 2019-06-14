Delhi: Ganga Ram Hospital doctors shut OPD facility for a day

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital on Friday shut OPD facility in solidarity with the striking West Bengal medicos, who are protesting against violence against some doctors in Kolkata.

"All doctors of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital are fully in support of our colleagues in West Bengal and strongly protest against the growing tendency of violence against doctors. As a support of our solidarity, all private OPD clinics at the hospital will remain closed today," said a press release from the Doctors Forum in the hospital.

Junior doctors in Kolkata have been on strike after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured over an issue of alleged negligence at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI)

