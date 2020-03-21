Delhi gears up by shutting shops to follow 'Janta Curfew'

By Archana Prasad

Delhi (India) March 21(ANI): In line Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Janta Curfew', all the shops of RK Ashram are closed from Friday evening.

The most crowded market of Delhi RK Ashram looked so empty and isolated as all the markets are shut in a bid to prevent community transmission of novel coronavirus.

Yogesh Kumar, a shop owner in RK Ashram said: "All the shops are closed here since March 20, 8 PM. We all are following the directions given by the government. I know there will be a loss in the business but it's not big than life."

He said that he has closed the shop for two days now and will further shut it down as per the government directions.

Another shop owner Jeetu said that he is following the rules as it is very essential for all of us to isolate.

In Delhi, people are also seen stocking up essential items from the groceries.

Anil Kumar Customer said that he is buying the essential items to prepare for the worst.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus and urged citizens to follow it.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Four people have died including one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

According to a recent breakup, of the number of positive cases of coronavirus, by the Ministry, till now Delhi has 25, Karnatka has 15, Andhra Pradesh has 3, Chhattisgarh has 1, Gujarat has 7, Haryana has 3 and Himachal Pradesh has 2 positive cases of coronavirus. (ANI)

