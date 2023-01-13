Delhi gets temporary respite from cold, minimum temperature at 12 degree Celcius, air quality remains in "very poor" category

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): With slight rains in several parts of the national capital, Delhites got some respite from the chilling cold wave on Friday morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 12 degree Celcius and moderate fog conditions.

However, the air quality in Delhi was in "very poor" category with the overall air quality index (AQI) at 341.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature recorded on Friday morning was 12.2 degree Celsius. The was humidity recorded at 97 per cent and the East-northeasterly wind at 5.4 km.



The AQI in the Delhi University area was recorded at 380 while in Pusa, the AQI was 328, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data. In the area around IIT Delhi, the AQI was 325. In Mathura Road, the AQI was recorded at 340 and the Lodhi Road area recorded AQI at 326.

Cold wave conditions are likely to re-emerge over North-West India and peak around January 15-16 with minimum temperatures expected to dip, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On January 14, the IMD has forecast dense to very dense fog in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha is also expected with cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Bihar.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions very likely in some parts of north Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh," the IMD said.

On January 15, the IMD expects dense to very dense fog likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar is also expected with cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh on January 15. (ANI)

