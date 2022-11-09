Delhi getting polluted due to negligence of Kejriwal-government: Meenakshi Lekhi

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday alleged that the atmosphere in Delhi is getting polluted due to the negligence of Kejriwal and the AAP government.

The Union Minister said that Rs 1286.93 crore was collected in the form of environment cess in Delhi in 7 years.

"Out of this, 80 lakh rupees are being spent every month on the maintenance of the smog tower and that too is not working," she alleged.

According to the information received from RTI, about 1,287 crores rupees were collected in the last 7 years due to environmental cess and out of which the expenditure was Rs 272 crores rupees in 2015-16. "Out of this, 265 crores rupees was spent on only one project rapid transport system. The remaining money while everyone knows that environment cess money can be spent only on the issue of the environment, not on any other item," she said.

Lekhi further added, "Through an RTI, we tried to enquire if the 'red light on, gaadi off' campaign is actually useful or not. We got to know that it does not make any difference."



Lekhi also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (APP) government for being unable to control stubble burning in Punjab, despite being in power

Meenakshi Lekhi said that while Arvind Kejriwal's government is in Punjab the incidents of stubble burning have increased.

"He promised to build 10 smog towers but only one was built. That's not working either. Kejriwal did not do any work to improve the environment of Delhi," she said.

The Union Minister took a swipe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling him a part-time Chief Minister and said that the national capital does not need a part-time CM.

"The Delhi government did not allocate money for the disposal of garbage. Kejriwal spent Rs 23 crore on the advertisement of stubble but only Rs 3 lakh on the land to prevent stubble. The difference between the words and deeds of the Kejriwal government is being paid for by the public," said Lekhi.

Lekhi further added that the biggest polluters are the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi. (ANI)

