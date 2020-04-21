Delhi-Ghaziabad border sealed to curb coronavirus spread

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): The border between Delhi and Ghaziabad has been sealed as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The decision was taken after six people who had come from Delhi tested positive for coronavirus, said Ajay Shankar Pandey, Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM), in an order issued on April 20.

The said order is being issued under the National Disaster Act 2005, he added.

Traffic movement between Delhi-Ghaziabad is completely prohibited, only those rendering essential services and people holding valid passes are being allowed,

Long queues of vehicles were seen at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border on Tuesday morning. (ANI)

