Delhi: Girl dies due to electric shock, family alleges it was not an accident

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): A 19-year-old girl died allegedly due to electric shock here in the national capital on Friday morning.

The incident took place in a house in Lajpat Nagar where she used to work as domestic help with her mother Algama.

The deceased is a resident of Madrasi camp, Lajpat Nagar. She was found with burns on her body.



According to Delhi Police, the house owner is saying that it is an accident and the girl died due to electric shock. However, the deceased's family members alleged that it was not an accident.

The police also said that they will investigate every aspect of the case.

Forensic experts have also inspected the scene and the body has been sent for Post Mortem (PM) examination. Further investigation is ongoing and legal action will be taken as per PM report, informed police. (ANI)

