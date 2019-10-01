Delhi: Goods, weapons seized from arrested robbers

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested two armed robbers in a special staff operation from Vasant Kunj area on Tuesday.

"The accused used to target senior citizens and ladies as they considered them soft targets with the least possibility of being caught," DCP, South West, Devendra Arya told ANI.

"A total of eight stolen mobile phones, a loaded country-made pistol, a live cartridge, a buttoned knife and a stolen motorcycle have been recovered from their possession," he added.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Chaudhary (27) and Sanjeev Saini (26), who are both residents of Palam village.

According to the police, both of them were involved in more than 50 cases of robbery and snatching. (ANI)

