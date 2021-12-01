Delhi: Gopal Rai inspects Central Vista Project site, directs DPCC to issue CPWD notice over construction ban violation

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Environment Minister of Delhi, Gopal Rai on Wednesday carried out a surprise inspection of Central Vista and took note of violations of a ban on construction work and violation of anti-dust guidelines at the site, where construction is in full swing.

He also ordered the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to issue notices to the Central Public Works Department for ignoring the ban which was imposed to reduce pollution in the city and for violating anti-dust guidelines.

Earlier on Monday, Rai held a review meeting with departments concerned regarding air pollution and said that all construction activities would remain suspended in the national capital till further orders.



While talking to ANI, Gopal Rai said, "I was repeatedly getting calls informing that despite the ban, construction activities were in full swing at the Central Vista site. Hence we have come here today for an inspection and can see what all work is in process here, in spite of the ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi. Keeping this violation in mind, we are issuing a notice to CPWD to ask them on what basis and on whose orders are they still operating.''

He further informed, ''Additionally, we can see a violation of the anti-dust guidelines, for which we will issue another notice. This will be done in order to ensure that all the guidelines and norms to keep dust pollution under control are followed and water sprinkling is done wherever there is excessive dust in the air. So one notice will be issued to CPWD for violating the ban and its construction work, and the second for violating anti-dust pollution guidelines.''

The minister said that the government will take further action based on the received response.

"On the basis of their response, we will take further action. The CPWD and concerned authorities are expected to respond by tomorrow at the latest," he said.

Notably there is also a ban on the entry of trucks in Delhi till December 7, while CNG-electric trucks carrying essential commodities may enter the city. (ANI)

