Delhi government allows opening of all weekly markets

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that all weekly markets in Delhi will now be opened.

He also said cinema halls will be reopened from October 15 with all COVID-19 control measures to be followed.

"Now, all weekly markets in Delhi will be opened. Till now, only two markets per day per zone were allowed. Cinema halls in Delhi will also be opened from October 15. They have to follow all the guidelines issued by the central government," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal held a meeting and gave directions for removing unnecessary hassles in smooth running of restaurants in the national capital.

"Delhi's restaurants are the pride of Delhi and provide employment to lakhs of people. I have directed all the respective departments to remove unnecessary hassles in the smooth running of restaurants in Delhi," Kejriwal said after the meeting.

A total of 2,871 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths due to the virus were reported in Delhi on Wednesday.

The total count of cases in the metropolis has gone up to 2,98,107. (ANI)