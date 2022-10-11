Delhi government announces compensation for victims of building collapse

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Delhi government on Tuesday announced to provide ex-gratia assistance of Rupees 10 lakhs each for kin of the victims of the Farash Khana building collapse and rupees 5 lakhs for the deceased minor's family.

The government has also announced aid of Rupees 2 lakhs to the seriously injured and aid of Rupees 20,000 for the wounded victims.

Food and Supplies Minister, Delhi, Imran Hussain also visited LNJP Hospital to meet the victims of the Farash Khana building collapse.

Earlier, three people including a 4-year-old girl died after the Lahori Gate building collapsed at Lahori Gate.



Delhi Police on Monday, registered a case under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unknown people.

The building, in a dilapidated condition, came tumbling down in Old Delhi's Farash Khana Lahori Gate on Sunday evening.

The incident took place near Valmiki Mandir at around 7:30 pm.

The building was located in the congested lanes of Old Delhi's Fatehpuri. The narrow streets and bylanes in the residential-cum-commercial made the rescue operation an uphill task with no electricity in several parts of the neighbourhood since the building collapsed.

Locals as well as teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) carried out the rescue operation. (ANI)

