Delhi government considering relaxation in odd-even scheme on Nov 11,12

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday said that Delhi government is considering giving relaxation or exemption from the odd-rven scheme during the celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev on November 11 and 12.

"The government is considering giving relaxation or exemption from the odd-even scheme during celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji on November 11 and November 12," Gahlot told ANI.

The minister said that the proposal is being discussed and a file will be sent to Chief Minister tomorrow.

"MLA Jarnail Singh, along with a delegation, had come to see us regarding the matter. Some other delegations had also met us over the same. This is a very important festival of the Sikh community," Gahlot said.

An official release said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also received other such requests from around the city.

"A large number of sangats visit Delhi during the Guru Parv. If the road rationing scheme is in place during these two days, lakhs of people may have to face a lot of trouble to travel to different parts of the city," it said.

The release said that the Delhi government is considering the request very seriously so that no one faces any trouble during such a historic and important festival. (ANI)

