Delhi government employees to continue working from home till Nov 26

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that the Delhi government is making efforts to check air pollution and employees will continue working from home till November 26.

Addressing the media after a high-level meeting with senior government officials, Rai said the prevailing pollution in Delhi has now been decreasing due to various measures taken against it and the change in wind speed.

"Keeping this in mind, the ban on demolition and construction has now been taken back, but strict monitoring will continue. All Delhi govt employees will continue working from home till the 26th," he said.



"Any site caught violating the 14-point guidelines, for controlling pollution, will be shut without notice and imposed with a penalty and strict proceedings. We've constituted 585 joint monitoring teams with DPCC, Revenue and MCDs," he added.

"The entry of trucks, except essential commodities, shall remain closed till the 26th. We're planning to grant entry to CNG trucks," he said while announcing a series of decisions.

The officials are also focusing on ways to encourage people towards the use public transport so that number of private vehicles can be reduced to lessen the emission of pollutants from the vehicles in the atmosphere.

The air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'very poor' category at 315 as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). (ANI)

