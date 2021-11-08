Delhi government hikes minimum wages by revising DA of workers

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Delhi Government on Monday issued an order to increase minimum wages, by revising the Dearness allowance of unskilled, semi-skilled and other workers, which will be applicable from October 1.

The official statement said, "Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has issued an order to increase dearness allowance of unskilled, semi-skilled and other workers of Delhi on Monday."

"The minimum monthly wages of unskilled labourers has been increased from 15,908 to 16,064. The monthly wages of semi-skilled workers has been increased from 17,537 to 17,693. The minimum monthly salary of skilled workers has been increased from 19,291 to 19,473. The rate of minimum wages for supervisor and clerical employees has also been increased," the statement said.

"This big step was taken keeping the interests of the poor and the working class during the Corona epidemic in mind. The clerical and supervisor class employees will also receive this benefit," said Sisodia.

"The dearness allowance cannot be withheld for workers in the unorganized sector, who normally receive only minimum wages. Therefore, the Delhi Government has announced a revised minimum wage by adding dearness allowance," he added.

"The minimum wage paid to labourers in Delhi is the highest as compared to any other state in the country. This is the second time in a year that the Delhi Government has increased dearness allowance for workers amid the health crisis," read the official statement. (ANI)