Delhi government issues assessment guidelines for students of Class 3 to 8

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Delhi's Directorate of Education on Wednesday issued guidelines instructing schools not to conduct offline examinations for students of classes 3 to 8 for the Academic Session 2020-2021.

The guidelines also said the assessment would be on the basis of worksheets and assignments.

"Since no classroom teaching-learning has taken place at the primary and middle level, formal mode of pen and paper assessment is replaced by assessment based on subject wise assignment/projects for class 3 to class 8 for all government and government-aided schools," read the order.



The order stated that grades or marks will be given on the basis of winter-break assignments and responses for students from KG to class 2.

"Students of classes KG to class 2 will be given grades/marks on the basis of Winter Break Assignments and Responses to online/offline worksheets shared with the students during COVID-19 pandemic via digital modes/WhatsApp/in person by the parents/guardians," it said.

It further mentioned that all students from Nursery to class 2 shall be promoted to the next class in session 2021-2022.

"All current students of Nursery to standard 2 shall be promoted to the next class in academic session 2021-22. The purpose of this assessment is to understand the impact of alternate learning approach that needed to be adopted under prevailing circumstances," it read.

Further, the data of this assessment will also help the Directorate of Education in determining the course content and learning strategies for the next session. (ANI)

