Delhi government launches second phase of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Delhi government on Monday launched the second phase of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb air pollution in the National Capital.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said since the first phase of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign was a big success hence the government was launching its second phase.

"Whole of North India is suffering from pollution. In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has started a war against pollution and urged all Delhiites to join the campaign. It has been a successful campaign for the past 15 days and we are launching the phase 2 of the campaign from ITO. Gopal Rai has coordinated this campaign very well and I hope people of Delhi will wholeheartedly participate in this to fight pollution," Sisodia said.



"Coronavirus cases have been going down in Delhi and I am hoping that cases will reduce in coming days," he said.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' is one of most important steps taken by the government to curb air pollution in the city.

"Delhi government for the past one and half month has worked hard to reduce air pollution and 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' is one of major step taken in this regard and because of its success government has decided to launch the second phase of the campaign," Rai said.

The first phase of the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign was launched on October 21. (ANI)

