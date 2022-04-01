Delhi government starts drive for bus drivers to ensure lane discipline

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Delhi Government has started an intensive enforcement drive for bus drivers and those of goods carriage vehicles to ensure their adherence to the lane discipline from Friday.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the drive, which commenced today, at the ITO intersection and interacted with the enforcement staff on the ground.

The Transport Department, in consultation with Delhi Traffic Police and other stakeholders, has identified 46 major corridors for implementation of the drive. The initiative will be implemented in total three phases having a total coverage of 474.91 km in its final phase.

Phase 1 will focus on ensuring visibility and impact, while Phase 2 will expand the initiative to the outer ring road and other adjoining areas.



PWD Department has been directed installation of signages/warning signages, paining/marking of bus lanes, painting of bus boxes (thermoplastic) and removal of encroachments on the selected corridors.

During the drive, buses and goods carriages will have to ply in the segregated and marked lanes for 24 hours. During no entry timings for goods vehicles, light motor vehicles (non-transport/private) may also ply in the earmarked bus lanes.

During the inspection, Gahlot said that the safety of citizens on Delhi roads is of paramount importance to the government.

"By assigning dedicated lanes to buses and enforcement of the safety measures, we are further committed to make Delhi roads safe for our citizens, motorists, non-motorized transport and pedestrians," he said.

"It would also help with reducing the traffic congestion on road. I also urge the bus commuters to wait only at the bus stops and bus queue shelters and not step onto the bus box, so that we can ensure maximum compliance with this drive. We hope to receive maximum cooperation from the citizens for the initiative," he added. (ANI)

