Delhi government starts Integrated Command and Control Centre to boost fight against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): As part of efforts to curb COVID-19 infections in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday set up an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), a facility in which all types of COVID-related data will be monitored on a single dashboard.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet that the move will help in informed decision-making.

"Delhi government has started an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). Data related to hospitals, oxygen, vaccination and other aspects of COVID management are collected, collated, and analysed on a real-time basis. It will help us in making informed decision making," he said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre and said that such steps by the government were part of preparation against the third wave of COVID-19.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin issued on Saturday, 6,430 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the national capital in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day in over a month that the number of new cases is below the 10,000-mark.

The number of fatalities, however, were 337 deaths in the last 24 hours and the toll has now reached 21,244. The cumulative fatality rate is at 1.53 per cent.

Delhi has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of a surge in COVID-19 infections. The lockdown has been extended till May 17. (ANI)