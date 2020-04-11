Delhi government starts process to give Rs 5,000 to para-transit vehicle drivers

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The Delhi government has initiated the process to give one-time financial help of Rs 5,000 to para-transit vehicle drivers, which had been announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the wake of the lockdown that has affected their livelihood.

According to an official release, the process of taking applications will start from April 13.

"One-time financial help of Rs 5,000 will be given to the persons holding Public Service Badge and valid driving licence of Para-Transit vehicles

(i.e., autorickshaws, taxis, Gramin Sewa, Phatphat Sewa, Maxi Cab, Eco-Friendly Sewa, E-Rickshaws and School Cabs, etc)," said the release.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the Delhi government is committed to helping public transport vehicle drivers like auto, e-rickshaw, taxi, etc., in the extraordinary circumstances created by the lockdown.

"The process would be quick and the money would get transferred directly into their bank account. This will greatly help them in these times of distress," he said.

The passenger transport services in Delhi were stopped after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The restrictions are in force since the announcement of the lockdown. Consequently, a large number of persons including the drivers of public service vehicles, i.e., autorickshaws, taxis, Gramin Sewa, Phatphat Sewa, Maxicab, Eco-friendly Sewa, E-Rickshaws and school cabs, etc., have been adversely affected," added the release.

The benefit will be given to all such PSV badge holders, who have been issued such badges till March 3, 2020. Further, in case of persons whose driving licences have expired on or after February 1, 2020, their cases will also be considered for the grant of benefit, said the release said.

The applicants can file online applications within fifteen days of the opening of the portal from Monday at https://transport.delhi.gov.in. They can also seek any clarification at helpline numbers (011-23930763 and 011-23970290). (ANI)

