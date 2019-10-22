Delhi: Governor reviews progress of implementation of Multi-Modal Integration plans

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday chaired a meeting to review the progress of implementation of Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) plans on DMRC metro stations.

Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning & Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC) has approved 40 Multi-Modal Integration plans for phase - 3 metro lines.

DMRC will complete execution within the next 6 months with priority to pedestrian facilities.

"Additional Commissioner (Planning), UTTIPEC also made a detailed presentation on the status of preparation of MMI plans by DMRC for implementation on the ground by various executing agencies before Lt. Governor," said a release by Governor's Office.

In the meeting, DMRC told Baijal that they have submitted 40 revised drawings of MMI to UTTIPEC based on actual site conditions and updated traffic surveys for approval prior to going ahead with the preparation of detailed drawing for execution.

Governor Baijal directed DMRC to implement MMI plans in which priority should be given to pedestrian facilities and reduced dependency on Intermediate Para Transit (IPT) for last-mile connectivity.

He also suggested MMI plan should be implemented using effective engineering solutions to segregate pedestrian and vehicular zones.

Governor also directed DMRC to prepare detailed MMI plans of remaining Metro Stations and start execution in these 40 metro stations in consultation with Traffic Police, Transport Department and PWD.

The meeting was attended by Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Transport), GNCTD, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Managing Director, Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd (DIMTS), Managing Director, Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DTIDC), Pr. Chief Engineer (PWD), Chief Architect (DMRC) and other concerned officers. (ANI)

