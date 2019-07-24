Delhi govt accepts Centre's demand over regulating the unauthorised colonies

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that they have accepted all conditions of the Central government on the proposal of unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

"We accept all the conditions put up by the Centre as at this moment we have only one aim, to ensure proper roads and registries in 'kutcha' colonies. I will not rest until this is done. I am happy that the Centre has decided to authorise 'kutcha' colonies," Kejriwal said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Chief Minister held a press conference in which he informed that the proposal to authorise the unauthorised colonies in Delhi was sent on November 12 in 2015 and the Centre has now approved of many conditions and has asked for the comments from Delhi government.

The Centre gave the Kejriwal government 15 days to send their comments on the proposal which they had sent in seven days. He said that he is with the people who are living in these unauthorised colonies.

Under the proposal, 1797 colonies will get registration, which will be divided further into three categories. The first category will be colonies on government land, the second category will be colonies on agricultural land, third will be on private land.

Under the first and second category, the occupant has to pay land fees and some penalty to get the registration.

The occupants under the third category will get the ownership rights of their house in these unauthorised colonies.

After the proposal will get passed by the Center, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will start the work in three months. (ANI)

