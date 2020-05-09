Delhi govt allows 3 more private hospitals to admit COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): In view of the shortage of isolation beds in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday declared three more private hospitals for admitting COVID-19 patients.

Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Saroj Medical Institute, Rohini Sector-19, and Khushi Hospital, Dwarka, with 50 isolation beds each, have been declared as COVID hospitals by the Delhi government for "admitting confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 on payment basis."

The Medical Superintendents of the three hospitals have been directed to make isolation beds facility available for COVID-19 cases functional at their respective hospital before May 11, according to an order issued by Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Padmini Singhla.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi reached 6,542 on Saturday, according to the Delhi Health Department. From 4 pm till midnight (eight hours) on Friday, 224 new cases were reported, the Health Department said.

After Maharashtra and Gujarat, Delhi has the most number of COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

