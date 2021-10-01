Delhi govt allows reopening of religious places from today

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The Delhi government on Friday permitted religious places to open for visitors and devotees subject to strict compliances of the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the health ministry and adherence of COVID appropriate behaviour from October 1, informed the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The DDMA said that its order is applicable until intervening night of October 15 or till further notice, whichever is earlier.



Religious places in Delhi were closed for the past five months, since April, due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Though the DDMA has allowed the reopening of religious places in Delhi, large congregations are not allowed.

The DDMA further directed the district magistrates, deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and all other authorities concerned to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is followed at all religious places. (ANI)

