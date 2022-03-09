Delhi govt announces exemption on penalty fee for delay in renewal of fitness, permit

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): To ensure smooth functioning of school services, the Delhi government on Wednesday decided to exempt penalty fee for delay in renewal of fitness and permit upto April 30 for school cabs and buses.



The condition applies to school cabs operated by operators, individuals and schools and school buses having school bus permits and owned by schools only.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot wrote "To ensure smooth functioning of school services, Delhi govt has decided to exempt penalty fee for delays in renewal of fitness and permit upto 30.04.2022 for - School cabs (operated by operators/individuals/schools) -School buses (having school bus permit and owned by schools only)." (ANI)

